Posted: Apr 08, 2024 7:24 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 7:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

On Monday, the Moon will completely cover the Sun, marking the last total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States until 2044.

In the Bartlesville area, we’ll see about a 95% eclipse beginning at 12:31 p.m. It will hit its maximum point at 1:49 p.m. and will end at 3:07 p.m.

Remember to wear eclipse glasses. Don’t look at the Sun directly or even through sunglasses. Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.