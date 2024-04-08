Posted: Apr 08, 2024 8:56 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 8:56 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Some people don’t find out what they want to do in their life until something occurs. Those journey’s awaken something in the individual that was lost to their own ideas and now resurface in the light of tragedy. Remembrance of the past and what brought us here is common when one takes a step back to think.

The Journey Home is holding a 10 Year Anniversary Butterfly Release on May 4th at 5:30 p.m. This event is for those to remember their loved ones, fellowship with former staff and board members, and come together in an air of what was and is to come.

Brennen Conway, executive director of The Journey Home, gives some insight on what to expect.

There will be hamburgers and hot dogs served for $8 as well as access to the chapel for lighting candles in honor of your family members who have passed. Guests are asked to give the Journey Home a head count of how many people will be attending the event so they can order enough candles for everyone. The candles are free of charge.

Conway also gives a time stamp for the butterfly release, 7:15 p.m., and asks that everyone who is attending RSVP by April 12 for your butterfly. You can purchase how every many butterflies you need for $20 per butterfly.

Conway will be there in remembrance of her grandmother who’s passing, though hard, brought about a life change.

Conway went on to get her LPN license, worked at a cancer center, became a hospice nurse, and learned what it meant to take some of the stress, guilt, exhaustion, and grief of a loved one on hospice off the family before joining the Journey Home.

Conway explains that the Journey Home is there to take of the place of a grieving family who can no longer take care of their loved one and ensure that the family and the patient enjoy their final days together.