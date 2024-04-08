Posted: Apr 08, 2024 10:05 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 10:05 AM

Evan Fahrbach

During Monday morning’s City of Bartlesville’s City Matters program on KWON the city remembered Billie Roane.

Roane passed away on Friday night after a brief illness. She had represented Ward 4 on the Bartlesville City Council for the past three years.

Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles says that Roane and her late husband were great servants for the City of Bartlesville.

Roane was initially appointed to the Ward 4 seat by the City Council in April 2021 to fulfill the unexpired term of then-councilor Alan Gentges. She was appointed in large part because of serving on different committees.

Roles says Roane was involved for all the right reasons.

More on this story expected in the coming days.