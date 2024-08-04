Posted: Apr 08, 2024 10:27 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 10:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

More than 100 incredible athletes are expected in Bartlesville on Saturday for one of the largest Special Olympics tournaments.

The Grand Area division is hosting a cornhole tournament for Special Olympians at Bartlesville High School's Bruin Field House.

If you would like to volunteer for the Special Olympics Cornhole Tournament, email Jackson at grand@sook.org.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Jackson says the Grand Area Special Olympians will be traveling to Vinita on April 20 for a Bocce Ball tournament as well.

The Oklahoma Special Olympics state competition is set for May 15-17 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Jackson invites everyone to come out to any of these events to support these extraordinary athletes.

Listen to "SPECIAL OLYMPICS 4-8-2024" on Spreaker.