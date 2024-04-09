News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 09, 2024 2:11 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 6:56 AM
Osage County Man Dies in Crash
Tom Davis
Lloyd Meyer, 86, of Osage died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday at approximately 11:28am on OK-99, about a mile south of County Road 5238 2.5 miles South of Hominy.
Meyer was traveling Northbound on OK-99 and the second vehicle was traveling Southbound on Ok-99. His vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic striking the second vehicle.
Meyer was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa and was pronounced at St Johns Hospital by hospital staff with trunk internal injuries.
Wayne Brown, 79, of Hominy, the driver of the second vehicle, was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in good condition with arm and chest internal injuries.
« Back to News