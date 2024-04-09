Lloyd Meyer, 86, of Osage died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday at approximately 11:28am on OK-99, about a mile south of County Road 5238 2.5 miles South of Hominy.

Meyer was traveling Northbound on OK-99 and the second vehicle was traveling Southbound on Ok-99. His vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic striking the second vehicle.

Meyer was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa and was pronounced at St Johns Hospital by hospital staff with trunk internal injuries.