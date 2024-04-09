Posted: Apr 09, 2024 12:43 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's school board meeting in Pawhuska, Andrew Harris was sworn in as the newest member of the Board. Harris is replacing Shannon Shaw Duty. Here is Harris accepting his oath of office.



After Harris was sworn into office, the Board nominated Justin Turney to be Board President. Braxton Redeagle will serve as Vice President and Harris will serve as Board Clerk.

(Photo Courtesy of Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page.)