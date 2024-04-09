News
Posted: Apr 09, 2024 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 3:52 PM
Bartlesville Man Seen on Four Protective Order Violation Charges
Chase McNutt
Brian Keith Rutherford was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on four charges of violating a protective order. Rutherford was picked up and arrested on Monday, April 8th just after 6 p.m.
Rutherford’s charges all stem from incidents that took place in 2021. Rutherford was given a $5,000 bond and his next court date is set for April 24th at 9 a.m.
