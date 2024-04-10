Posted: Apr 10, 2024 10:05 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

When American revolutionaries waged a war for independence they took a leap of faith that sent ripple effects across generations. They embraced a radical idea of establishing a government that entrusted the power of the nation not in a monarchy, but in its citizens. That great leap sparked questions that continue to impact Americans: who has the right to vote, what are the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens, and whose voices will be heard? Voices and Votes: Democracy in America will be a springboard for discussions about those very questions and how they are reflected in local stories.

The Smithsonian Special Exhibit of Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is coming to the Nowata Museum ~ Nowata County Historical Society with a grand openning on Saturday, April 13 at 10 am and will remain on display until May 25th.

Voices and Votes is based on a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. This Museum on Main Street adaptation will have many of the same dynamic features: historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos, and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.