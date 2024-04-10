Posted: Apr 10, 2024 1:25 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 1:25 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If teddy bears could walk, this little guy would be the perfect example. All he wants is love, love, and more love. He has a heart that just keeps giving.

Heath Clouse, adoptions and transportations specialist at the Washington County SPCA takes the heart of Build-A-Bear and lays it out.

Token has only been at the SPCA for a few months, a time span the staff has no explanation for since he is just “an overall good dog”.

The SPCA is located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok 74006.