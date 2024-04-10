Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

News

Posted: Apr 10, 2024 1:25 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 1:25 PM

Build-A-Bear Come To Life

Share on RSS

 

Cheyenne Gilkey

If teddy bears could walk, this little guy would be the perfect example. All he wants is love, love, and more love. He has a heart that just keeps giving.

Heath Clouse, adoptions and transportations specialist at the Washington County SPCA takes the heart of Build-A-Bear and lays it out.

Token has only been at the SPCA for a few months, a time span the staff has no explanation for since he is just “an overall good dog”.

The SPCA is located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok 74006.

 


« Back to News