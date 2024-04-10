Posted: Apr 10, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

After drainage issues delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand re-opening of the Osage Nation Visitors Center a few weeks ago, they are scheduled to try it again next week. The event will be held at 9 a.m. next Wednesday at its current location, 602 E. Main Street.

The expansion will have a new coffee shop, meeting areas, indoor and outdoor seating and an information desk for visitors. Guests will also be able to purchase jewelry, artwork and other accessories from Osage Nation artists. The Osage Nation Visitors Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.