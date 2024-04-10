Posted: Apr 10, 2024 1:51 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 1:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech student Yasmina Bruton received the National Center for Women & Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing on April 9.

“Encouraging students who have historically been underrepresented in technology fields is critical," said NCWIT CEO and Executive Director Terry Hogan. "Computing underlies an increasing number of the products and systems we use every day, and to ensure they are beneficial to the broadest group of people possible, a diverse group of people must dream them and then create them,”

The award, sponsored by Bank of America, recognizes ninth through 12th grade women, genderqueer or non-binary students for their computing-related achievements and interests as part of an effort to encourage a diverse range of students to choose careers in technology.

Bruton joins 400 award recipients selected from high schools across 50 states and the U.S. territories for their outstanding aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing. Bruton was honored for her accomplishments at Tri County Tech and Barnsdall High School.

Bruton has distinguished herself both in her Pre-Engineering program and as a member of Tri County Tech’s FIRST Robotics Team 2165. She serves as the team programmer and also helps scout potential students to join.

“Yasmina has taken the robot to several schools and clubs to demonstrate the robot and encourage the younger generation to explore engineering, robots, and programming,” Pre-Engineering Instructor Kendall Baker said. “She is highly motivated and always ready to learn and take on leadership roles.”

She plans to use those skills in the future as she looks for internships and other opportunities to succeed in engineering.