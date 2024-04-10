Posted: Apr 10, 2024 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr has been awarded the 2024 Visionary Award by the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma. He accepted this award on Friday in Oklahoma City with several members of the Cherokee Nation Autism Task Force present.

A year ago, Hoskin created the task force, as an executive order was signed in an effort to continually review services and resources for those who have autism within the Cherokee Nation. For information about services or resources, visit Cherokee.org/media.