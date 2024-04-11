Posted: Apr 11, 2024 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be taking students on a college and career trip throughout Kansas during the last weekend in May. This will include a two-night stay in Lawrence where students will attend a Geological Survey and Natural History Museum, along with campus tours at the University of Kansas and the Haskell Indian Nations University.

All Native Americans entering high school who reside in Osage County are eligible. Those interested in attending can get more information by calling 918-287-5301. Availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis and the application deadline is Thursday, May 14th.