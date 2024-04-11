Posted: Apr 11, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 2:55 PM

Chase McNutt

Oklahoma Wesleyan Baseball returns this weekend in what will be the start of a tough nine-game stretch for the Eagles to end the season. Firstly, Wesleyan is coming off the heels of a midweek loss to the Evangel Valor on Tuesday, 14-7.

A five-run top half of the third inning gave the Valor a lead they would never surrender. This loss broke what was a five-game win streak for the Eagles. Head Coach Kirk Kelly talked about the loss.

OKWU now looks to the McPherson Bulldogs on Friday for the start of a big three-game weekend series. The Bulldogs have won 10 of their last 14 contests and sit around fifth place in the KCAC.

Kelly shares his thoughts on how to grab a series win this weekend.

OKWU and McPherson game one on Friday starts at 3 pm in Bartlesville with game two and three coming back-to-back on Saturday.