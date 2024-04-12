Posted: Apr 12, 2024 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 1:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent will give an IAAA grant presentation. There will also be discussion among board members to approve and sign the environmental quality review for capital work fund projects for the Osage Housing Authority in the years 2022-2024.

The Board will have a discussion to select the community development block grant for 2024 and adopt that resolution as well.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.