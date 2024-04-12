News
Weather
Apr 12, 2024
Severe Weather Threat Increases for Monday
Nathan Thompson
A very strong storm system approaches Oklahoma early next week, bringing increasing thunderstorm chances, including strong to severe thunderstorm chances by Monday evening that may linger into the overnight hours and into early Tuesday.
Guidance continues to indicate that severe weather will be likely on Monday across the Southern Plains. Current timing suggests impacts across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas during the evening and overnight hours. Location and timing will likely shift in the coming days, so continue to check back for updates.
