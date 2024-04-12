Posted: Apr 12, 2024 1:43 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The annual spring traders encampment is taking place at Woolaroc's Wildlife Museum and Wildlife Preserve this weekend. This is a camp that re-creates what a settlement from the 1840s would have looked like.

Throughout the day, many campers will have tents or tee-pees setup and they will have crafts from that period to view and possibly purchase. The traders encampment is open to the public, as guests as welcome to park and walk through the camp. No additional charge is required to view the reenactment.