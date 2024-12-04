Posted: Apr 12, 2024 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 2:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Civic Ballet will offer a lecture and demonstration to Bartlesville second graders thanks to a donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest Bank local president David Nickel presented the check to Kathy Zervas, Bartlesville Civic Ballet board of directors’ development chairperson.

Bartlesville Civic Ballet is able to offer this 45-minute demonstration once again on April 19 to local second graders after a four-year hiatus, thanks to the $2,500 contribution from the Arvest Foundation. The program was started over 15 years ago to give students an opportunity for a "behind-the-scenes" look at what it takes to put on a performance. For some, this will be the first time they have ever been to a ballet or attended an event at the Bartlesville Community Center, where the program takes place.

The demonstration will explain the choreography, scenery, props, and costumes of a ballet. It will feature portions of "The Wizard of Oz" ballet, to be performed by the Bartlesville Civic Ballet on April 20 and 21 at the Bartlesville Community Center. Second graders from Bartlesville Public Schools and St. John Catholic School, as well as Paths to Independence students, AbilityWorks individuals and home-schooled students, will be in attendance.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to allow students in our community the opportunity to see our amazing civic ballet in action,” Nickel said. “With a rich history, the Bartlesville Civic Ballet sets high standards and produces quality ballet performances year after year.”

"The Bartlesville Civic Ballet is very thankful to the Arvest Foundation for allowing us to once again offer this opportunity to young people in our community after a several-year interruption mostly due to COVID,” Zervas said. “We feel it's a wonderful way to introduce them to a beautiful art form unlike any other: telling a story through movement. Providing them a glance behind the scenes seems to pique their interest even more, and some may want to join their friends and participate in the civic ballet, which is paramount in sustaining our future."

The mission of Bartlesville Civic Ballet is to promote the appreciation of ballet and other dance forms through education, community outreach and two performances for Bartlesville and the surrounding communities.