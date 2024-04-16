Posted: Apr 16, 2024 10:36 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Jail after being arrested and charged with domestic abuse by strangulation. On Thursday evening, Matthew Jackson was taken into custody after officers observed red markings on the neck of Jackson’s girlfriend.

A probable cause affidavit states that officers were dispatched to 120 S. Creek Ave. on Thursday afternoon in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officer made contact with the victim and she stated that her and the defendant had broken up, but she had allowed Jackson over to the residence to talk.

The victim stated that as the two were talking, she made a comment about Jackson being a friend with a girl on Facebook. The victim said Jackson then became irate and began breaking things in the house and picked her up by the throat. Officers observed red marks on both sides of the victim’s neck and those markings were consistent with Jackson grabbing her by the throat.

Jackson’s bond was set at $25,000.