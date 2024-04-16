Posted: Apr 16, 2024 1:31 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Dewey, City Manager Kevin Trease informed the public that the town is under a consent order regarding the water system. Trease says this is in regards to testing for chloramine, which is a residual of chlorine. He says if they continue to take the water test the way they have been, they will fail every time and says that this is the result of an employee error.

Trease says that because the test is being conducted on a dead in line, the result of a failed test will never change in that single location, but stresses that there are no issues with the water across town.

The City will begin sending out a notice of the consent order to Dewey residents shortly.