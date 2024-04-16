Posted: Apr 16, 2024 3:01 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 4:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Wesleyan Christian School senior Brock Timmons has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for March, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Timmons has a 4.1 GPA, and is a student leader at Wesleyan Christian in both the classroom and on the football field. He consistently goes the extra mile to encourage underclassmen, leading classroom discussions and is always there for his fellow classmates to provide a helping hand.

But it is Timmons' voluteerism with at-risk youth and his servant's heart that sets him apart

Timmons will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Timmons says he is honored to be selected as one of March's Students of the Month