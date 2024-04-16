Posted: Apr 16, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 3:10 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on the charges of improper tail light, driving with license suspended, and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Ty Johnson was also arrested back in February for driving under suspension and aggravated trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance.

In February, Johnson was found to be driving under a suspended license before officers also discovered methamphetamine in a Styrofoam cup in his vehicle. The field test came back positive for methamphetamine in the amount of 22 ounces, or 629.1 grams, according to an affidavit.

Johnson’s recent arrest came early this Tuesday morning after he was pulled over for his tag lights being out. It was again discovered that Johnson’s license was expired. While collecting inventory on the vehicle, five make-shift drug paraphernalia straws were located and found with methamphetamine residue.

Johnson was given a bond of $50,000 and his next court date is set for this Friday, April 19th.