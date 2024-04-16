Posted: Apr 16, 2024 5:07 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 6:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

A 3-year-old Bartlesville child is in the hospital after escaping a home and drowning in a pond at Hillcrest Country Club.

According to Bartlesville police, a 911 call was made at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday for a missing child from a backyard on Hampton Square. Police responded and began a search on the adjacent country club.

Police say the child was found unresponsive and fully submerged in a pond at Hillcrest Country Club. Police say they immediately began administering CPR. The child was transported via ambulance to the hospital shortly after 4:45 p.m.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time. The Bartlesville Police Criminal Investigation Division and Oklahoma Human Services Child Welfare Department are investigating.