Posted: Apr 17, 2024 9:41 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

It has been quite a week for our Bartlesville Public Schools and its foundation.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Supt. Chuck McCauley with BPS said there was a lot of good news to share--everything from a $15,000 grant to the BPS Foundation from Arvest Bank to the hiring of a new basketball coach.

BPS Foundation received a $15,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation, The funds from the donation will be used for child care support for teachers. With teacher recruitment and retention recognized as a continuing challenge for public schools across the country, state, and locally, Bartlesville Public Schools provides innovative benefits for its teachers. This initiative was first offered in August 2023, adding tremendous value to BPS and having a positive impact on teacher recruitment and retention.

Supt McCauley then talked about the hiring of the new Bartlesville High School boys' basketball coach, Tommy DeSalme.

The former Bruin played a pivotal role on the Bartlesville state championship teams in 1989 and 1991. He earned all-state, all-region and all-district honors as a senior at BHS. He returned to Bartlesville this past fall for the 1991 team’s induction into the Bartlesville Sports Hall of Fame.

DeSalme is leaving his post at Hutchinson Community College, where he led the Blue Dragons to a 75-28 record over three years. Last year Hutch went 29-7 and lost in the NJCAA quarterfinals.

McCauley then praise Kevin Lynch and other Bartlesville community members for making Bartlesville Public Schools got a little safer on Monday afternoon.

All school resources officers at every Bartlesville Public Schools location will now be equipped with a rifle-rated ballistic shield. This should provide the officers with added protection and confidence dealing with specific situations.