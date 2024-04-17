News
Washington County
Posted: Apr 17, 2024 10:06 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 10:07 AM
Master Gardener Plant Sale Coming Up
Ty Loftis
An upcoming plant sale hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners will take place on Saturday, April 27th at the Fairgrounds Building in Dewey.
Native plants and butterfly kits to help preserve the number of monarch butterflies will be for sale. The City of Bartlesville has partnered with many local garden clubs in years past in an effort to raise awareness about the issue of the decline of monarch butterfly numbers.
There will also be herbs for sale, along with succulents, pass-alongs and many vegetable plants such as tomatoes, peppers and squash. The event will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
