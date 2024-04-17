Posted: Apr 17, 2024 3:35 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 3:35 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday on the charges of trespassing on railroad property, possession of burglar implements, and entering with intent to steal copper. Jerry Posey was arrested late Tuesday evening after advising officers that he was retrieving copper wire that had already been cut from a power unit.

According to an affidavit, Posey told officers that he had already taken some wire earlier in the day and had taken it back to his residence. Police also discovered a Dewalt electric portable cutter and two crescent wrenches near the wire Posey was allegedly trying to take.

It was later discovered that Posey was already out on a previous bond from a grand larceny charge back just three weeks prior. Posey was given a $50,000 aggregate bond in both cases and his next court date is Friday, April 19th.