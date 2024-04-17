Posted: Apr 17, 2024 3:39 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 3:39 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, JT Darling with INCOG Community Development was attempting to select a grant project to work on for 2024. Darling said there was just over $600,000 in funding for water or wastewater projects.

Bart Perrier, who is the President of Rural Water District Number Five in Osage County, was at Monday's meeting and said getting a grant would assist them greatly.

Perrier said that they had attempted to replace the water tower at one point, but that was going to be $500,000 at a minimum. The Board opted to choose the water issues that those in Rural Water District Number Five are facing as the project for 2024.