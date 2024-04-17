Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Posted: Apr 17, 2024 3:39 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 3:39 PM

Osage Co Commissioners Choose 2024 Grant Project

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

At Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, JT Darling with INCOG Community Development was attempting to select a grant project to work on for 2024. Darling said there was just over $600,000 in funding for water or wastewater projects.

 

Bart Perrier, who is the President of Rural Water District Number Five in Osage County, was at Monday's meeting and said getting a grant would assist them greatly.

 

Perrier said that they had attempted to replace the water tower at one point, but that was going to be $500,000 at a minimum. The Board opted to choose the water issues that those in Rural Water District Number Five are facing as the project for 2024. 


« Back to News