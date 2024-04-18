News
News
Posted: Apr 18, 2024 3:15 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 3:15 PM
City Hydrant Flushing Continues
The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants. The City tests and flushes fire hydrants on an annual basis to ensure that they are in proper working order.
The process will be completed in sections. Flushing will be conducted between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. Please use caution when laundering clothes.
Crews are currently working in Zone 3 (from Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek, from the railroad tracks going west to city limit) and Zone 7 (from the northern city limits south to Frank Phillips, from Washington Boulevard west to the Caney River)
Upon completion of Zones 3 and 7, crews will continue moving into the next areas to be flushed, which include:
Crew #1
Zone 6: From 11th Street south to Sand Creek, from the Caney River west to the railroad tracks
Zone 8: From Kenwood south to Nowata Road, from the Caney River east to Washington Boulevard
Zone 11: From the northern city limits south to Tuxedo Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road
Zone 12: From Tuxedo Boulevard south to Adams Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road
Zone 13: From Adams Boulevard south to Nowata Road, from Washington Boulevard east to the industrial park
Crew #2
Zone 2: From Will Rogers Street south to Hensley Boulevard, from the railroad tracks west to Highway 123
Zone 1: Oak Park Addition
Zone 20: From Highway 123 west on Highway 60 to Hazelette Lane, to include the airport and Osage Meadows
Zone 4: Circle Mountain
Zone 9: From Nowata Road south to Price Road; from Kane Hill east to Washington Boulevard
Crews will continue to move through the city until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed.
« Back to News