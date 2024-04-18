News
BPS Celebrates 'Bruins of the Year' Thursday
Nathan Thompson
A cold north wind couldn't keep a crowd from warming up and cheering for several Bartlesville Public School employees during the Bruins of the Year ceremony Thursday evening at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.
Ranch Heights Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Kelsey Carmichael was named the 2024 District Teacher of the Year. Student Reagan Buoy spoke highly of Carmichael, her love for her students and the joy she brings to the classroom each day.
Carmichael received a monetary award and two Southwest Airlines tickets from Spears Travel.
Central Middle School Vision Quest teacher Cat Hollenbeck was named the Chick-Fil-A Fan Favorite award winner as a fundraiser for the Bartlesville Public School Foundation.
Richard Kane Elementary School fifth grade teacher Celeste Clement was named the 2024 Rising Star Teacher, a special award for teachers with less than five years in the district.
Wayside Elementary's Kameron Meyer and Central Middle School's Grace Buoy were named Rookie Teachers of the Year.
The Classified Person of the Year award went to Jane Phillips Elementary School ELL translator Olga Herrera and Madison Middle School broadcasting teacher Garrett Giles received the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award.
Michelle Young was named the Substitute Teacher of the Year and Martin Garber of Bartlesville Education Promise received the Bartlesville Education Association's Friends of Education Award.
