Posted: Apr 19, 2024 10:06 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

The budget, marijuana legislation and an attempt to discourage illegal immigration were among the list of topics on this week's CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66.

Representative Judd Strom said he is optimistic that the state's budget will be done on time despite media reports. Strom said the House budget lines up with the Senate numbers, as of today, at about 94%.

The issue of legislation to discourage illegal immigration was brought up. The House has approved some measures on the issue, but the Senate has not at this point. Senator Julie Daniels said she wants to take a good look at the bill and see how the courts rule on similar bills in other states. Daniels favors the idea of the legislation and hopes that, if nothing else, it gets the attention of the federal government to enact something stronger and more uniform.

Representative John B. Kane weighed in on State Senator Bill Coleman's passage of a bill that will crack down on illegal marijuana sales saying that through legislation, we've reduced the number of marijuana grows from about 900 to about 300.

Under the bill, growers will now be required to package cannabis flower in a reasonably sized parcel. The bill, which requires medical marijuana processors and growers to sell the marijuana products to dispensaries in parcels no larger than three ounces.