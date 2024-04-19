Posted: Apr 19, 2024 3:06 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 3:06 PM

Chase McNutt

This Friday, Bradley Wade Wofford, 37, of Jenks, was sentenced on Second Degree Murder in Indian Country. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil ordered Wofford to serve 235 months imprisonment, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Wofford was driving under the influence of methamphetamine when he ran into a car driven by Scotty Dilbeck, killing him.

Wofford was previously convicted of driving under the influence on four separate occasions. He is a citizen of Cherokee Nation and will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The FBI and Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Buscemi prosecuted the case.