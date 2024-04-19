Posted: Apr 19, 2024 3:10 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 3:10 PM

The Osage Nation's Financial Assistance program is putting together a parenthood initiative golf tournament on Saturday, May 4th. The four-person scramble is set to take place at Adams Municipal Golf Course and will put an emphasis on positive actions between parents and children during competition.

The tournament is open to all parents and guardians of Native American youth. You can register to be a part of the tournament by calling 918-287-5325. Registration will open at 8 a.m. and things start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers in each flight, along with the one who has the longest drive, longest putt, straightest drive, longest putt and gets closest to the pin.