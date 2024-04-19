News
State News
Posted: Apr 19, 2024 3:17 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 3:17 PM
Gov. Stitt Reflects on 29th Anniversary of OKC Bombing
Nathan Thompson
Friday marks the 29th year since the Oklahoma City Bombing that took 168 lives and injured nearly 700 more. At Friday's annual ceremony at the National Memorial, the names of all those who lost their lives were read and 168 seconds of silence were observed.
Among the speakers were OKC Mayor David Holt, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
« Back to News