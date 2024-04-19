Posted: Apr 19, 2024 3:32 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 3:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville announced Friday the selection of Rachel Miller as incoming executive director.

Since 2022, Miller has served as development director and main stage producer for the organization. Prior to joining the staff, Miller produced multiple shows for CMT as a volunteer, including their signature yearly program, a full-scale Broadway mainstage musical held each summer at The Center in Bartlesville.

Miller will assume the executive director role in July, just in time for CMT’s 25th anniversary production of Cinderella, which she is producing at The Center July 11-14.

Kathy Fox will remain as interim executive director until the transition in July.\