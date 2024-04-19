Posted: Apr 19, 2024 3:58 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 3:58 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage Nation Police Department Officer passed away on Wednesday when undergoing his mandatory yearly firearms qualification standard near Hominy. Investigator Brian Herbert was partaking in the strenuous activity when he began feeling signs of discomfort and had to stop. After losing consciousness, Herbert was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

Herbert had been with the Osage Nation Police Department since 2007 and served in law enforcement for 28 years. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran. Funeral services are still being planned, but Herbert leaves behind a wife and sister.