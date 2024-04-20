News
Bartlesville
BPD Holds Block Party on Saturday
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Police Department held its annual block party on Saturday afternoon in downtown Bartlesville. Inflatables, face painting and free food were just a few things being offered on Saturday. Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry said this event is great so that they can interact with the community.
This is an annual event that the Bartlesville Police Department puts on in downtown Bartlesville on a yearly basis.
