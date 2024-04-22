Posted: Apr 22, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Kiwanis Sooner JR. offers the best miniature golf experience in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rachelle Wilson with Kiwanis announced the course will open on May 3rd Thursdays through Sundays in the evening with availabitiy for private functions during the week.

Rachelle said, " Our fairways and holes are built and maintained for tournament level play or an outstanding evening of family fun!" She added, "We offer fun for the whole family! Our competitive pricing makes Sooner Junior a premiere entertainment destination in Bartlesville."