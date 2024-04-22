Posted: Apr 22, 2024 9:45 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 9:45 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook teenager is in the hospital following a Saturday evening dirt bike wreck in Delaware County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old male was riding a 2004 Honda CRF 150 in a field just north of Grove. The teenager jumped the bike off of a dirt ramp and crashed while attempting to land. He was wearing a helmet.

Troopers say he was transported by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital where he was admitted in fair condition with head injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released since he is a minor.