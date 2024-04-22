Posted: Apr 22, 2024 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Monday, Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles, Golf Pro Jerry Benedict, City Engineer Michah Siemers and City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauretson updated our listeners on city happenings.

Roles announced that applications are now being accepted to fill the vacancy in Ward 4 to replace the recently deceased City Councilor Billie Roane. The deadline to submit a letter of interest will be on May 3 and the council will review the applications received at the May 6 City Council meeting.

Those interested in serving Ward 4 on City Council must meet residency and other requirements as outlined in the City Charter. More information will be available on the city's website.

Roles then announced a long list of those preparing to retire from city service including Fire Chief David Topping, Libraray and Museum Director Shellie McGill and Adams Golf Pro Jerry Benedict. Roles directed potential to see the city's website www.cityofbartlesville.org for application details.

Golf Pro Jerry Benedict thanked the city of Bartlesville and its citizens for allwoing him to serve as he's done for many years at Adams Golf Course. Jerry then listed the many upgrades taking olace now and those to come at the golf course.

City engineer Michah Siemers provided and update on serveral city projects. The good news is that the pickleball courts are coming along nicely and the paving of city park parking lots will soon begin. The bad news is that it will take a little long to repair the Tuxedo and Sunset bridges due to ongoing environmental impact regulations regarding bats and mussels.