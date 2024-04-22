Posted: Apr 22, 2024 10:28 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 10:29 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners held a short meeting Monday morning and started off with accepting two separate donations for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, as announced by County Clerk Kay Spurgeon.

At last week's meeting, Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain asked for ARPA funds to get two 2017 Ford Taurus patrol vehicles for Nowata County. The request was approved at today’s meeting.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.