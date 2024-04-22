Posted: Apr 22, 2024 12:14 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 12:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Department of Natural Resources has completed its first set of orphaned well land surveys. Some of these wells have been abandoned for 100 years and in some cases the orphaned wells can create dangerous hazards for animals, vehicles and natural resources.

To combat this problem, the Osage Nation got a grant and here is what Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had to say on the work they are doing:

“We didn’t create this problem, but we will solve it using state-of-the-art equipment to locate these abandoned wells with pinpoint accuracy and restore a healthier environment here in our Osage homelands.”

There are currently more than 1,600 documented orphaned wells that have been documented throughout the Osage Nation.