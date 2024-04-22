Posted: Apr 22, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 2:41 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon on the charges of public intoxication and throwing an object on a motor vehicle. Sherman Gilkey is alleged of throwing a long metal piece at a moving vehicle from the side of Silver Lake Rd.

According to an affidavit, when police arrived, they spoke with Gilkey, who appeared to have bloodshot eyes. Gilkey was also acting erratic and showing signs of intoxication.

The victim said that she saw Gilkey walking up the side of the road with a big metal object in hand. She said as she got closer to Gilkey, she accelerated faster past him right as he threw the metal piece that struck her vehicle.

Gilkey has been formally convicted of a felony and was arrested on another public intoxication at the beginning of April. Due to these factors, he was given a $20,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 5th at 9 am.