Apr 23, 2024
GENTIVA HOSPICE: Hospice Facts or Myths
Tom Davis
The most important time is the time we have together – with family and friends. Many people think hospice is only about end-of-life care, but it’s so much more than that. In thousands of communities across the country, Gentiva helps people with a life-limiting illness – and their loved ones – make the most of the time they have in the comfort and privacy of wherever they call home.
Appearing on ONE-on-ONE with the Pro, Michele Fraley with Gentiva Hospice answered questions about hospice care in our episode called "Fact or Myth."
If you have questions about hospice care, please contact Michele at michele.fraley@gentivahs.com and she will get back with and she may even use your quesion on the air.
