Posted: Apr 23, 2024 10:11 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2024 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

The most important time is the time we have together – with family and friends. Many people think hospice is only about end-of-life care, but it’s so much more than that. In thousands of communities across the country, Gentiva helps people with a life-limiting illness – and their loved ones – make the most of the time they have in the comfort and privacy of wherever they call home.

Appearing on ONE-on-ONE with the Pro, Michele Fraley with Gentiva Hospice answered questions about hospice care in our episode called "Fact or Myth."