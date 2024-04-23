Posted: Apr 23, 2024 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2024 3:03 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on the charges of lewd proposals to a minor. Thomas Stafford is alleged of sending sexually charged text messages to a 13-year-old minor and making sexually charged comments to the victim in person.

According to an affidavit, a member of the victims family found inappropriate text messages in the victim’s phone from Stafford. The victim also said in a forensic interview that Stafford would make inappropriate comments to her with family members in the home, but never when they were around.

On Monday, April 22nd, Stafford went to the BPD to talk with officers about the conversation with the victim over text. Stafford told officers that the victim was having boy issues and wanted advice. Officers later disclosed that they had already seen the inappropriate messages that were sent.

Stafford responded by saying he doesn’t remember sending the messages as he takes medication that causes memory loss. He was given a $100,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 3rd.