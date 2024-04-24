Posted: Apr 24, 2024 10:28 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

Ray of Hope Advocacy Center ion Bartlesville has been busy educating the community during April which is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Appearing COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Yocie Clayborn and Rhonda Hudson invited everyone to end the month on a "sweet note." That sweet note is a special event on Tuesday, April 30 at Jared's Ice Cream on Nowata Road.

Here's the SCOOP: children under the age of 18 will receive a kiddie sundae on April 30, from 6 to 8pm at Jared's with the help if Musselman Abstract.