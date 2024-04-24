Posted: Apr 24, 2024 1:04 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 1:04 PM

Ty Loftis

April’s Employee of the Month has been announced. Water Utilities Inspector Red Miller is the latest to be recognized for the honor by the Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen nominated Miller, and he had this to say about Miller when helping a person who had fallen and needed help.

“Red helped him up and got him into the building to get assistance. The man said there were several people around, but Red Miller was the one who stepped up and helped him.”

Miller will now receive eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card to a restaurant.