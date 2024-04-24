Posted: Apr 24, 2024 1:06 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 1:06 PM

Ty Loftis

A fun-filled day awaits on Saturday, May 4th in Pawhuska, as multiple Osage Nation agencies are putting on various events throughout the day.

In the morning, the Osage Nation Counseling Center will be hosting a mental health awareness walk along the Harvest Land Farms Walking Trail. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 11 a.m. in the parking lot across from the Osage Nation Visitors Center. For more information, you can call 539-212-2482.

That evening, the Osage Nation Prevention and Counseling Center will show a movie that evening in the Osage Nation Civic Center Parking Lot. The venue opens at 7:30 p.m. and they will begin showing, “The Rise of Skywalker,” at 8:30 p.m. You are asked to bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Water and popcorn will be provided. For more information on that event, call 539-212-2521.