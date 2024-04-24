Posted: Apr 24, 2024 1:28 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 1:28 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If you like spicy foods, then you will LOVE this spicy kitten.

At only four months, she is already a strong, independent woman who knows what she wants and when she wants it. She will even say so with the cat-titude of a queen.

Marissa Simmons, cat care taker at the Washington County SPCA introduces this feisty diva.

Simmons explains that Ms. Slick enjoys exploring and experiencing new things in a playful environment.

The SPCA is located at 16620 on old highway 123 in Bartlesville Ok, 74006. They are open from 1-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.