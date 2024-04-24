Posted: Apr 24, 2024 1:35 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Work on the Veterans Park Memorial has gotten under way at Bartlesville's Veteran's Park, located at 312 SW Virginia Ave. When the project is complete, there will be seven flag poles with landscaping, a reflection bench, some signage and sidewalk to access the memorial.

The project was largely funded by a corporate donor, who will get recognized at a later date, but as City Manager Mike Bailey stated at a February city council meeting, this would not have been possible without the help of late council member Billie Roane.

Crews hope to have the project complete by Memorial Day Weekend, but they say it could be early July by the time some aspects of the project are complete.