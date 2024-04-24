Posted: Apr 24, 2024 2:02 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers says the 1.2 million dollar Tuxedo Bridge Rehabilitation Project is still postponed, as regulatory agencies discovered the possibility of bats and mussels in the area earlier this year. Here is what Siemers had to say on our City Matters program earlier this week about where they stand on that project.

If they are able to get the project started when Siemers hopes to, he says it will take upwards of nine months to complete.